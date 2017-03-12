Trader Poll: Is the Fed definitely going to hike rates at this meeting?

The Federal Reserve steps into the limelight this week, with most market participants expecting an interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting.

Last Friday, the U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report showed that 235,000 jobs were added, far stronger than median estimates.

The rhetoric of Fed officials, including Janet Yellen and Stanley Fisher, has appeared to grow more hawkish about a rate hike in mid-March.

