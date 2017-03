Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has sold his position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals, sources told CNBC.



Sources said Ackman sold his 27.2 million shares at $11 each.

The sources also said that they expect Ackman to step off the board.

The stock fell 6 percent in extended trade.

— Reporting by CNBC's David Faber.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.