Agency Havas merges creative and media businesses; combines London offices

Communications business Havas Group has got rid of two of its divisions, creative and media, in a bid to focus more on clients.
Instead of having separate media and creative groups, it will organize itself under regional chairs, covering the U.K., Spain, France, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.
"We used to be network-centric, organized by agencies, and we will completely change to be the first group at being client-centric and regionally organized, so at the end you will see more and more the natural border between the agencies disappearing more and more to move to a much more coherent group," Havas Group Chief Executive Yannick Bolloré told CNBC.com.