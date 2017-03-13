Agency Havas merges creative and media businesses; combines London offices

"In the past, creative and media were together; 20 years ago [they] split, all over the industry, creative on one side, media on the other side. Today, we realize because of the digital platforms we needed to transcend this former differentiation and to reunify creativity and media."

Havas has also combined several London offices into one European headquarters in the city's Kings Cross area, close to Google's U.K. building and art college Central Saint Martins.

Asked whether it is possible for large companies to foster creativity, Bolloré said:

"I don't really think creativity is a question of scale, I think creativity is more a question of first having the right people, and two having them in the right environment.

"And I really believe that having them in this new home in this very place, at the centre of the new vibration of cool London, between Central St Martin's, between Google, between some great news companies is really important and meaningful to our people and the belief that this new ecosystem will enable them to have even better creativity."

Havas operates in around 100 countries and employs 20,000 people.

