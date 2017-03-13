Here's what America's next generation of self-made millionaires will have in common

Mark Cuban thinks that the world's first trillionaire could be an artificial intelligence entrepreneur. Other research concludes that, in the next 25 years, it may be Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Regardless, the odds suggest that the lucky individual, like so many of the world's wealthiest people, will have a background in science, tech, engineering or math. And, if he or she is American, that means he or she will likely be a child of immigrants.

More than one-fourth of the world's high-net-worth population studied STEM, a 2016 analysis of the Forbes' top 100 richest people in the world finds. Engineering graduates were the most affluent, earning a combined wealth of $25.8 billion.



And a recent survey of high school students excelling in these lucrative STEM fields indicates that the super rich of the future could well be sons and daughters of immigrants to America. The National Foundation for American Policy finds that, of the finalists in the 2016 Intel Science Talent Research, a whopping 83 percent, or 33 out of 40, are children of immigrants.

14 finalists have parents born in India and 11 have parents born in China.