Mobileye deal makes Intel the clear leader in self-driving cars, says analyst

While Alphabet's Waymo battles Uber over allegations of stolen intellectual property, Intel's $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye puts it ahead of the competition, said SunTrust analyst William Stein on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"This deal establishes Intel as the clear leader in the autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems market," he said.

Mobileye has 60 percent of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market which will increase to 70 percent over the next two years as they ramp up a deal with Volkswagen, said Stein.

"It's one of the most attractive markets within the semiconductor industry and its growing very quickly, so it could be potentially a very good deal for Intel," said Stein, who covers both stocks. Prior to the deal, Stein had a Buy rating on Mobileye and a Neutral rating on Intel, he said.