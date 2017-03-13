But the Galaxy S7 was also Samsung's only flagship smartphone last year after the Note 7 debacle in which the devices caught fire, prompting a recall and scrapping of the handset. This helped sales of the Galaxy S7, thereby making comparable sales tougher this year for the Galaxy S8.

However, Kuo also said that the iPhone 8 could prove more attractive to consumers.

"As Galaxy S8 lacks sufficiently attractive selling points (except full-screen design), the OLED iPhone could well be a bigger draw for consumers," the note said, according to 9to5Mac.

OLED refers to organic light-emitting diode displays. The current iPhone 7 has an LCD or liquid crystal display. Experts say that OLED offers a number of advantages over LCD including brighter displays and better power efficiencies. Kuo has said previously that the upcoming iPhone models would feature wireless charging as well as a front camera with the ability to capture 3-D images for augmented reality features.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is rumored to have a screen that takes up a much larger area of the front of the phone than the S7, as well as improved processors and camera.