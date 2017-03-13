Samsung's forthcoming flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S8, "lacks sufficiently attractive selling points," meaning Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 8 could be a bigger draw for consumers, a prominent Apple analyst said in a note over the weekend.
Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has made several correct predictions in the past about Apple, and his latest bit of research, obtained by 9To5Mac, suggested the Galaxy S8, which is set to be revealed on March 29, won't sell as well as the previous Galaxy S7.
The analyst projects Galaxy S8 shipments of 40 to 45 million units in fiscal-year 2017, which would be lower than the approximately 52 million Galaxy S7 units shipped in 2016. Kuo said this is attributable to a one-month difference in comparable sales period.