Asia traded sideways on Tuesday, following Wall Street's mixed close as the Federal Reserve's kicks off its two-day meeting.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade.



Toshiba plunged 4.76 percent by 8.09 am HK/SIN, initially opening untraded due to a glut of sell orders, after media reports that the conglomerate is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings, due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Reuters reported.



The Australian benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent, but losses were offset by strength in its energy sub-index, up 0.71 percent, and its materials sub-index, which was up 1.06 percent.



South Korea's Kospi was up 0.44 percent, even as the country remains engulfed in political uncertainty after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye last Friday.

Hyundai Engineering signed a deal with an Iranian investment fund on Sunday for a 3.2 billion euro ($3.2 billion) petrochemical project, which is awaiting financing by Korean banks, Reuters reported. Shares of Hyundai Engineering were up 1.76 percent.

Traders are likely to focus on the Federal Open Market Committee's upcoming decision on whether to raise interest rates, looking for clues on how quickly the U.S. central bank is planning to tighten monetary policy.