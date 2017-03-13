    ×

    Asia traded sideways on Tuesday, following Wall Street's mixed close as the Federal Reserve's kicks off its two-day meeting.

    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade.

    Toshiba plunged 4.76 percent by 8.09 am HK/SIN, initially opening untraded due to a glut of sell orders, after media reports that the conglomerate is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings, due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Reuters reported.

    The Australian benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent, but losses were offset by strength in its energy sub-index, up 0.71 percent, and its materials sub-index, which was up 1.06 percent.

    South Korea's Kospi was up 0.44 percent, even as the country remains engulfed in political uncertainty after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye last Friday.

    Hyundai Engineering signed a deal with an Iranian investment fund on Sunday for a 3.2 billion euro ($3.2 billion) petrochemical project, which is awaiting financing by Korean banks, Reuters reported. Shares of Hyundai Engineering were up 1.76 percent.

    Traders are likely to focus on the Federal Open Market Committee's upcoming decision on whether to raise interest rates, looking for clues on how quickly the U.S. central bank is planning to tighten monetary policy.

    "Solid U.S. employment growth of 235,000 in February, a fall in unemployment and a slight rise in wages growth keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates again this coming Wednesday," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, in a weekly note.

    "However, with U.S. monetary policy a long way from being tight, future rate hikes likely to be gradual and US economic data likely to be solid we don't see it derailing the bull market in shares," Oliver said.

    Market expectation for a tighter U.S. monetary policy is at 95.2 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool at 7am HK/SIN.

    On the economic data calendar, China will release its fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales and Australia will release its NAB Business Confidence survey.

    In the broader currency market, the greenback traded at 101.41 against a basket of currencies, above levels around 101.2 seen yesterday. At 8:12 am HK/SIN, the yen was weaker against the dollar at 114.92, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7565.

    Oil prices continued to fall from three-month lows on Tuesday Asian time. Brent crude futures lost 0.12 percent to $51.29 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 0.14 percent to $48.33.

    Stateside, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.1 percent to close at 20,881.48. The S&P 500 index inched up 0.04 percent to close at 2,373.47 and the Nasdaq added 0.24 percent to finish at 5,875.78.

