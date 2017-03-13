    ×

    Barack Obama meets with Warren Buffett, Omaha World-Herald reports

    Barack Obama leaves a restaurant on March 10, 2017 in New York City.
    James Devaney | GC Images
    Former President Barack Obama stopped off in Omaha, Nebraska, Sunday to meet with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

    Obama had lunch with Warren and Susie Buffett, an unannounced visit that involved no press corps. There's no official word on what the former president discussed with the Buffetts.

    "I'm not going to talk about the meeting," Susie Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald. "The three of us ate lunch."

    According to the World-Herald, the meeting was not a fundraiser. Obama is currently raising money for his presidential library, but this meeting wasn't focused on that.

    Read more at the Omaha World-Herald.


