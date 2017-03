Carl Icahn raised his stake in truck maker Navistar to 17.02 percent as of Friday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.



That was up from the 16.61 percent stake in the company previously reported as of February 28.

Last week, Navistar reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness, but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.

—Reuters contributed to this report.