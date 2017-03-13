Cramer Remix: A border tax could lead to thousands of layoffs in retail

As the market heads into the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, Jim Cramer saw major obstacles for stocks to clear this week.

"I see contradictions everywhere, and I see historic moves that are based on false preconceptions, or an atmosphere that is too bullish for my tastes," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer expects retailers to make the case that a border tax could force them to lay off thousands of people. The loss of retail jobs could overwhelm whatever jobs are created by manufacturing. Marginal retailers won't be able to keep the pace with Amazon or Wal-Mart if they have to pay more for their goods.

"They will most likely not make it. That is a real risk, not a canard," Cramer said.

Regardless if the tax is phased in or not, Cramer is already seeing signs in retail stock that signal tremendous losses and massive layoffs if Congress passes a border tax.