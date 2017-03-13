Cramer Remix: A border tax could lead to thousands of layoffs in retail

Cramer also turned his attention to the future of technology, stating that autonomous driving could be the biggest opportunity in the tech space.
"Anyone who can get a piece of this market is going to do incredibly well, and anyone who can dominate it is going to coin money," Cramer said.
Intel took a step into dominating the space with its $15 billion purchase of Mobileye on Monday, an Israeli manufacturer and leading player in advanced driver assistance systems.
However, the market didn't respond positively to the deal, sending Intel's stock down more than 2 percent. Cramer stated that indicated a short-term perspective of the stock, as the acquisition could break Intel out of the view that it is a maker of PCs, and prompt Wall Street to pay more for the stock.
US Concrete's stock is up more than 40 percent since the election, but CEO Bill Sandbrook says this has nothing to do with President Trump's victory in the White House.
"Things are good right now, and this has nothing to do with the Trump infrastructure bill," Sandbrook said.
Instead, Sandbrook attributed the strength of infrastructure to the underlying building economy. He confirmed strength in all four of US Concrete's major markets in San Francisco, Dallas, Washington D.C., and the Northern New Jersey and metro New York areas.
In the lightning round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
Exxon Mobil: "I think you should wait until it gets to a 4 percent yield. It's at 3.68. We'll get Wednesday, we'll get high inventory numbers. Maybe Exxon breaks $80 and then you can pull the trigger. I want you to get in at the right price. It does matter."
Sonic Drive-In: "I like Sonic too. And, you know, when we have [CEO] Cliff Hudson on, I think, 'terrific.' But here's the problem. Right now, going out, dining, restaurant[s], all bad. So we've got to be very, very careful. Can't push that one very aggressively, even though at $23 it's very cheap."