Cramer's Lightning Round: The price to strike with Exxon this week

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Exxon Mobil: "I think you should wait until it gets to a 4 percent yield. It's at 3.68. We'll get Wednesday, we'll get high inventory numbers. Maybe Exxon breaks $80 and then you can pull the trigger. I want you to get in at the right price. It does matter."

Sonic Drive-In: "I like Sonic too. And, you know, when we have [CEO] Cliff Hudson on, I think, 'terrific.' But here's the problem. Right now, going out, dining, restaurant[s], all bad. So we've got to be very, very careful. Can't push that one very aggressively, even though at $23 it's very cheap."

Skyworks Solutions: "You know what, maybe you sell a third and let the rest run. I only say that because it spiked so boldly in the last few weeks. I think that it would be prudent to just take a little off the table. And I like that stock, everyone knows that."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: "Goldman put out a call which basically said that you don't want to get near this stock. Look, I've got to tell you, I would like [CEO] Stan Crook to come back, 'Why don't we just go point by point?' Because Goldman's piece really did make you feel like it's just the biggest short sale in the world … We need to get to the bottom of that short call. And that was what I would regard as a short call."

AbbVie Inc.: "That company is doing so, so well. I mean, they really do have a lot of good drugs. I really think that they've managed. And let me throw in Abbott, the other guys. Both of them are in very, very good situations."

Amplify Snack Brands: "People feel like unless they get a takeover bid, it's just going to keep going down. The food business has gotten very, very tough. Look, as a spec, I don't know, I think it's OK here. As a spec, but no more than a spec. You're not talking about a really cheap stock."

