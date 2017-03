Shares of Citrix Systems' stock popped higher on Monday, after Bloomberg reported that the company may be working with advisers on a possible sale.

Citrix, an enterprise technology company, is said to be working with Goldman Sachs to sound out potential buyers on a possible sale process, unnamed people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Shares were as high as $87.99 a share, and closed at $84.93 a share, up nearly 7 percent.

CNBC is reaching out to Citrix for comment.