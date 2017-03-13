Early movers: MBLY, INTC, YHOO, BA, IT, NAV, DISH, F, AMGN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

MobilEye – Intel announced a deal to buy the provider of autonomous driving technology for about $15.3 billion, or $63.54 per share in cash.

Yahoo – Yahoo named its post-Verizon deal executive team, with board member Thomas McInerney serving as CEO and Alexi Wellman filling the CFO position. CEO Marissa Mayer will remain up until the deal's closing, upon which the company will be renamed "Altaba."

Boeing – The jet maker's shares were downgraded to "equal weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley. The firm makes the call on a valuation basis, noting a 40 percent jump in Boeing shares since mid-2016 and earnings potential largely unchanged.

Gartner – The technology research and advisory company was upgraded to "top pick" from "outperform" at RBC Capital, based on its January acquisition of technology practices advisor CEB.

Navistar – Carl Icahn increased his stake in the truck maker to 17.02 percent as of March 10 from 16.61 percent as of February 28. Icahn has been involved with Navistar for years and at times his stake has been higher than it is now.

Dish Network – The satellite TV company announced it would issue at sell $1 billion in convertible notes due in 2024 to a group of institutional investors.

BlackRock — The asset manager plans to unveil new "engagement priorities" in documents to be posted on its website today. Reuters reports the firm will put pressure on companies to define their stances on issues like board diversity and climate change.

Ford – The automaker's Lincoln luxury car unit is planning to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019. Currently, Lincoln vehicles are imported into the country, with sales nearly tripling this past year.

Amgen – The biotech firm will release data later this week of a study on its Repatha cholesterol drug. The data will detail how much the injectable drug will cut heart attack risk in people already taking the maximum dose of other cholesterol drugs.

HSBC – HSBC hired an outsider as its chairman for the first time in its 152-year history, naming AIA Group Chief Executive Mark Tucker to the post. One of Tucker's first duties will be to lead the bank's search for a new CEO.

Amec Foster Wheeler – The company is the target of a takeover bid by rival oilfield services company John Wood Group. Wood is offering $2.7 billion in stock for the company, representing a premium of about 15 percent above Amec Foster Wheeler's Friday close.

Urban Outfitters, Frontier Communications, and First Solar – These stocks will move from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400, following the announcement by S&P of new market cap guidelines. They'll be replaced in the S&P 500 by Advanced Micro Devices, Raymond James Financial, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

American International Group – AIG was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which cut its price target on the insurer's stock to $57 per share from $61. That follows the announcement last week that President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock would resign as soon as a successor is found. AIG shares have fallen for the past five sessions in a row.

GameStop – The video game retailer was cut to "market perform" from "outperform" at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey said its prior thesis that the decline in GameStop's physical video game business would be slower than anticipated has not played out.

Vodafone – Vodafone is planning to add 2,100 customer service jobs in Britain over the next two years, as the mobile company tries to recover from issues related to a new billing system.