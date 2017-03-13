European markets seen mostly lower; Fed, Brexit, Dutch election eyed

European bourses are expected to start mostly lower on Monday morning as political uncertainty dominates and traders gear up for a likely rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen 4 points higher at 7,352; the CAC 40 is expected to open down by 4 points at 4,993 and the German DAX is set to start off by 13 points at 11,951.

Investors believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when its members gather this Wednesday, this follows a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday.

Meanwhile, investors will be focused on several political events in Europe this week. The U.K. could press the start button on Brexit negotiations, after a vote in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May has previously stated that she would begin talks with the EU by the end of March.

Elsewhere, Dutch voters will choose their next government on Wednesday amid rising anti-EU sentiment. The election is setting the scene for several votes taking place in Europe later this year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is travelling to the U.S. on Monday. Also on the calendar is the release of the latest Italian industrial production figures. President Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank is speaking at an event at 1.30 p.m. London time.

In commodity markets, oil prices continued to fall during Asian trade on Monday after hitting a three-month low last week.