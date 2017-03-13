Fed and Trump dominate trading after last week's slump

U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Preet Bharara thought he had a deal with the Trump administration not to resign as other federal prosecutors had been asked to do. But in the end, he said he was "fired." (CNBC)



The top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee have asked the Justice Department to turn over by today any evidence showing Trump Tower was wiretapped during the 2016 race. (NBC News)



House Speaker Paul Ryan said he fully expects the CBO analysis, set to be released as early as today, to find fewer Americans would have health care cover under the GOP plan. (AP)



President Donald Trump's budget proposal, expected on Thursday, would cut back numerous government programs and expedite a historic contraction of the federal workforce. (Washington Post)



The White House is declining to say whether Trump has donated any of his presidential salary, as promised. Federal law mandates a $400,000 annual salary for the commander-in-chief. (NBC News)

Billionaire Mark Cuban called Trump a "Zoolander" president during a weekend South by Southwest panel. Cuban said running for the White House is not in his plans, but added, "I wouldn't say never." (CNBC)



Carl Icahn raised his stake in truck maker Navistar (NAV) to 17.02 percent as of Friday, according to a SEC. Last week, Navistar reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss. (CNBC)



Yahoo (YHOO) named its post-Verizon (VZ) deal executive team, with board member Thomas McInerney serving as CEO and Alexi Wellman filling the CFO position. Marissa Mayer will remain CEO until the deal closes. (CNBC)

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters is expected to go to trial today on insider trading charges. Golfer Phil Mickelson was caught up in the case, though he was not accused of any wrongdoing. (Reuters)

