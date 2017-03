The American middle class keeps shrinking.

"The share of American adults in middle-income households also decreased, from 55% in 2000 to 51% in 2014," Pew Research Center reports. "At the same time, the share of adults in the upper-income tier increased from 17% to 20%."

Although income is just one part of class, it's a crucial element and the one that's easy to measure and track.

So just how much do you need to make to qualify as middle class these days?