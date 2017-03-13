Slackers? Far from. In the same survey, nearly two-thirds of millennials said they weren't working on financial goals because they didn't feel they had the income to pull it off, or because they just didn't know where to start.

"It's a struggle for sure, but if you really take the time to devise a plan, even with just a few steps in it, you are going to be able to get going," said Skip Johnson, an advisor at Great Waters Financial in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Here's how to get rolling: