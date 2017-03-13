Jaguar Land Rover reaches agreement to buy renewable electricity from EDF Energy

Jaguar Land Rover has reached a new agreement with EDF Energy to buy 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.



In an announcement towards the end of last week, the car manufacturer said the agreement would run until March 2020.



Jaguar Land Rover added that its supply was supported by the Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin scheme. This means that a specific portion of EDF Energy's renewable energy has been "ring-fenced" for Jaguar Land Rover.

"Our future is low-carbon, clean and efficient," Ian Harnett, Jaguar Land Rover's executive director of human resources and global purchasing, said in a statement.



"Our programme to reduce our burden on the National Grid doesn't end here: we seek continual improvements, both in how we can reduce energy consumption further and how to minimise our carbon emissions," Harnett added.

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest business to re-affirm its commitment to sustainability.



Last week also saw Apple announce that Ibiden, a Japanese component supplier, had pledged to power all its Apple manufacturing with 100 percent renewable energy.