Kellyanne Conway: 'I'm not in the job of having evidence' on Trump's wiretap claim

President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway on Monday sidestepped questions about whether any evidence backs Trump's explosive claim that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on him ahead of the 2016 election.

Top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department to turn over any information showing that Trump Tower was wiretapped by Monday. Trump made the claim earlier this month without citing evidence, and bipartisan members of Congress have cast doubts on it.

In a series of morning show interviews, Conway, a counselor to Trump, did not cite any specific information to back the accusation. She said the White House wanted to see how investigations in Congress played out.

"I'm not in the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for," she told CNN's "New Day."

She echoed that sentiment in a "Good Morning America" interview, saying she had "no evidence" to back Trump's claim and deferred to the findings of the congressional intelligence committees. On NBC's "Today," she said the White House did not want to comment on the issue more until it saw what lawmakers concluded.

Trump has faced harsh criticism for accusing the Obama administration of wiretapping him without citing any evidence. An Obama spokesman has flatly denied that the former president did so.

A House Intelligence Committee scheduled for next Monday may provide more clues about Trump's allegations and the ongoing investigation into whether any Trump campaign associates had contact with Russian officials. FBI Director James Comey, who reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's wiretapping accusation, is invited to testify.

The U.S. intelligence committee previously concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election and developed a preference for Trump. The president's wiretapping accusation followed increasing pressure on his administration about contacts between his top advisors and Moscow.