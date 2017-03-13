Ken Langone says Preet Bharara did a 'fabulous' job and hopes he runs for governor or mayor

Preet Bharara has done "fabulous job" in his post as U.S. attorney and hopefully runs for governor or mayor, billionaire Republican Ken Langone said Monday.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if [Bharara] ran for governor or ran for mayor? He would be spectacular in either job. So everything happens for the best," Langone said on "Squawk Box."

"I think now that he doesn't have this job anymore or won't have this job anymore, suit him up and bring him on because we need people like this in public service," he said.

Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, whom many regard as the Justice Department's most powerful prosecutor, said the Trump administration fired him on Saturday after he refused to step down.

Preet told reporters late last year that Trump had asked him to stay in his post.

The White House has not officially commented on Bharara's departure.