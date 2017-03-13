More than 1,000 flights cancelled as NYC braces for at least a foot of snow

New York City hasn't seen a snowflake yet, but transit officials are already scrambling to prepare for what could be the season's worst snowstorm.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for New York City, forecasting 12 to 20 inches of snow and winds between 25 and 35 mph on Tuesday.

Flights within, into or out of the United States saw 889 delays and another 1,094 cancellations as of 11:16 a.m., ET, according to FlightAware's live tracking tool.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines issued travel alerts and began waiving re-booking fees for flights within affected regions.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would activate the state emergency operations center ahead of the nor'easter expected Monday evening.



A flood watch is expected to go into effect Tuesday for coastal regions in New York.

Cuomo directed state agencies to begin preparing for the storm and called on residents to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday. The region anticipates "substantial MTA service changes," which would affect subways, buses, the Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road.

The expected snowfall and high winds may take down trees and power lines, said John Latka, vice president of electric and gas operations at PSE&G, in a statement.

"We take every storm with the potential for outages seriously, and have additional personnel scheduled and on standby, with auxiliary equipment at the ready," Latka said.

