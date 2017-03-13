Mark Cuban: The world’s first trillionaire will be an artificial intelligence entrepreneur

Bill Gates is the richest man in the world right now, with more than $85 billion to his name, and,according to one estimate, if he makes it to his mid-80's, he will likely be the world's first trillionaire. But self-made billionaire Mark Cuban predicts that the world's first trillionaires will actually be entrepreneurs working with artificial intelligence.



"I am telling you, the world's first trillionaires are going to come from somebody who masters AI and all its derivatives and applies it in ways we never thought of," says the star investor of ABC's "Shark Tank," speaking to a packed house in Austin at the SXSW Conference and Festivals Sunday night.

Ever faster computer processors and exponentially larger data sets are creating opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to new industries like insurance, says Cuban.