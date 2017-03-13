84% of Americans can't answer this basic money question about retirement

Retirement doesn't seem to be on the mind for many Americans. To see just how much the people know when it comes to financially preparing for their later years, Fidelity Investments conducted a retirement IQ test.

The results were not stellar: The average score was 30 percent, The Washington Post reports.

One question was particularly perplexing to respondents: If you were able to set aside $50 each month for retirement, how much would that end up becoming 25 years from now, including interest, if it grew at the historical stock market average?

a. About $15,000

b. About $30,000

c. About $40,000

d. About $60,000

e. More than $60,000

The correct answer is about $40,000, assuming a seven percent rate of return. Only 16 percent of the 2,000 respondents answered correctly.