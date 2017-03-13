Op-Ed: S&P trend strength to continue

In late 2014, the market was alive with chatter about the dreaded Hindenburg Omen which was supposed to foretell a collapse. In notes at the time we explained why this analysis was so much claptrap. Subsequently, the S&P added 33 percent.

Now the media is awash with the idea that the S&P is in danger of imminent collapse, but this recent talk is just as specious as the Hindenburg omen.

Markets do not suddenly collapse out of the blue, or because some magical number is reached. Markets most often give clear signals of weakness and these show up as end-of-trend chart patterns.