VISIT CNBC.COM

More From American Greed

Are You Being Prescribed More Medication Than Needed?
Are You Being Prescribed More Medication Than Needed?   
Read a Court Memo from Dr. Tseng’s Case
Read the Case Facts from Shawkey’s Trial
April Rovero Warns Families about the Dangers of Prescription Drugs
April Rovero Warns Families about the Dangers of Prescription Drugs   
Watch as Gary Shawkey is Grilled by Investigators
Watch as Gary Shawkey is Grilled by Investigators   
American Greed: "Sticky Fingers | Life in the Fraud Lane"
Busting Dr. Tseng’s Pill Mill
Busting Dr. Tseng’s Pill Mill   
Inside a Pill Mill
Inside a Pill Mill   
Setting Sail for Murder
Setting Sail for Murder   
Hatching a Deadly Scheme
Hatching a Deadly Scheme   
Making a Killing/Dr. Drug Dealer
Making a Killing | Dr. Drug Dealer   
The Most Sinister Defendant
Next on | American Greed: Making a Killing | Doctor Drug Killer
Next on | American Greed: Making a Killing | Doctor Drug Killer   
Prescription drugs
Is your doctor prescribing too much medication? Watch for the signs
Accountant Red Flags
Accountant Red Flags   
The Smoking Gun
How a Fraudster Cons His Victims
How a Fraudster Cons His Victims   
How Extreme Were Sandy Jenkins’ Spending Habits?
How Extreme Were Sandy Jenkins’ Spending Habits?   
What was on Gregory Loles’ Financial Statements?
What was on Gregory Loles’ Financial Statements?   
Shifting His Spending into High Gear
Shifting His Spending into High Gear   
Life in the Fast Lane
Life in the Fast Lane   
Discovering an Eight Year Long Scam
Discovering an Eight Year Long Scam   
Living the Sweet Life
Living the Sweet Life   
‘Sticky Fingers’ | ‘Life in the Fraud Lane’
‘Sticky Fingers’ | ‘Life in the Fraud Lane’   
Next on | American Greed: 'Sticky Fingers | Life in the Fraud Lane'
Next on | American Greed: 'Sticky Fingers | Life in the Fraud Lane'   
American Greed: "Clean Teeth, Dirty Money | Comic Book Murder"
Photos | The Gritty World of Rico Vendetti
Businessman looking at documents with magnify glass
American Greed Resource Center
Rules for financial advisors are changing.
Is your financial pro ripping you off? Watch for these warning signs
Don’t get stuck with stolen goods: These are the most trafficked items
How Pimp Blue Diamond Controlled his Prostitutes
How Pimp Blue Diamond Controlled his Prostitutes   
What was in Homer Marciniak’s Comic Book Collection?
What Was in Homer Marciniak’s Comic Book Collection?   
Where the Money Is
Where the Money Is   
Read Vendetti’s Statement to American Greed
Clean Teeth for an Indecent Proposal
A Violent Burglary
A Violent Burglary   
Hiring a Thief
Hiring a Thief   
How Kimmel Gets Caught
How Kimmel Gets Caught   
Next on | American Greed: Clean Teeth, Dirty Money | Comic Book Murder
Next on 'American Greed': Clean Teeth, Dirty Money | Comic Book Murder   
A Dentist Makes Friends with Pimps
A Dentist Makes Friends with Pimps   
'Clean Teeth, Dirty Money | Comic Book Murder'
'Clean Teeth, Dirty Money | Comic Book Murder'   
American Greed: "Billionaire Boys Bust"
In Bravata’s own words
In Bravata’s own words   
Who are the most likely targets of money scams?
Who are the most likely targets of money scams?   
A Former Employee and Investor Speaks Out
A Former Employee and Investor Speaks Out   
A Fraudster’s Pitch
A Fraudster’s Pitch   
Read a Bravata Pitch Speech
Read the Sentencing Memorandum on Bravata
The Greed Report: Tempted by the real estate market? Investor beware!
Trouble at the “Billionaire Boys Club”
Trouble at the 'Billionaire Boys Club'   
A Larger than Life Figure
A Larger than Life Figure   
Before the Billionaire Boys Club
Before the 'Billionaire Boys Club'   
Next On | American Greed: Billionaire Boys Bust
Next on | American Greed: Billionaire Boys Bust   
'Billionaire Boy’s Bust'
"Billionaire Boys Bust"   
Hacking hacker cyber security
Want to lead a secret life? Take these tips from the pros
American Greed: "Badge of Dishonor"
Bernard Madoff, founder of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, leaves federal court in New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2009.
The Greed Report: Don’t get fooled! Avoid these common frauds
The Greed Report | Can you escape your digital footprint?
The Greed Report | Can you escape your digital footprint?   

more from American Greed