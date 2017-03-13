Lisa Tseng is caught on an undercover camera meeting with an investigator seeking to bring charges against her.
Lisa Tseng enters an examination room. Unbeknownst to her, she is meeting with an undercover investigator.
An undercover investigator follows Dr. Tseng out of an examination room after their meeting.
Dr. Tseng's office was typically in disarray. Boxes, files, clutter, etc. filled much of the space.
Medical records are typically stored in secure areas. That wasn't necessarily the case at Dr. Tseng's clinic.
A view down the hallway at Dr. Tseng's clinic. Patients often had to navigate areas like this just to get around the clinic.
Thinking she's hearing from another patient, Dr. Tseng is caught on camera inside of her clinic.
Papers and files overload Dr. Tseng's desk at her clinic.
