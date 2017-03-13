Self-made millionaire Tory Burch shares the best career advice Anna Wintour gave her

Many people know Anna Wintour as the legendary Vogue editor who inspired the tyrannical Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada." But to designer and entrepreneur Tory Burch, she's a mentor and close confidant who has helped her achieve success.

Wintour advised Burch through critical points in her career, including launching her first fashion show and approaching investors. She also supported Burch during law-suits with ex-husband Chris Burch.

"Throughout my career Anna Wintour has been a mentor and has given me tremendous advice," Burch tells CNBC. "When I had to face a public lawsuit ... that was not fun. She was a good sounding board and someone who gave me very sound advice."

The best piece of advice Wintour ever gave Burch is one any professional can use.