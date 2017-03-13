Strength in infrastructure has nothing to do with Trump, US Concrete CEO says   

US Concrete's stock is up more than 40 percent since the election, but CEO Bill Sandbrook says this has nothing to do with President Trump's victory in the White House.

"Things are good right now, and this has nothing to do with the Trump infrastructure bill," Sandbrook said to "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday.

Instead, Sandbrook attributed the strength of infrastructure to the underlying building economy. He confirmed strength in all four of US Concrete's major markets in San Francisco, Dallas, Washington D.C., and the Northern New Jersey and metro New York areas.

US Concrete is a purveyor of concrete for commercial construction, residential construction and infrastructure building. It has been involved with large infrastructure projects such as the Tappan Zee Bridge and Oakland Bay Bridge, which require a significant amount of concrete to build.

﻿Watch the full interview here:

