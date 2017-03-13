Nearly 20 years ago, Frank and Debbie Astorino prepared to welcome three children into the world, younger siblings to their adopted 3-year-old daughter, Remy.

As if the prospect of going from one child to four weren't daunting enough, the North Caldwell, New Jersey, couple said they were apprehensive about the cost of raising all four kids and putting them through college.

While doctors prepared Debbie to deliver the triplets, Frank sat outside the operating room, getting his mind around the family's new reality: How much will higher education cost for four children?

Frank, a financial planner and president of The Astorino Financial Group in Fairfield, New Jersey, figured out he and his wife had less than 18 years to hit a seven-figure goal to put the kids through school.

"He told me it was a million dollars by the end, for all four of them," said Debbie.