Nearly 40 percent either store tax documents to their hard drive or on the cloud — and both are vulnerable to fraudsters. Remember that a number of celebrities had their data compromised last year when hackers attacked Apple's iCloud.

Encrypted USB drives aren't necessarily invulnerable, either. You can lose them, and they can store and transmit malicious software.

You've also put yourself at risk if you take your time filing your returns. To that point, 57 percent of those polled said they would file in March, April or even later, which gives scammers an opportunity to file a phony return early and snag a refund.

"As soon as you get that W-2 from your employer, get going on your taxes," Cullina said. "It's a foot race: Whoever gets their return in first is seen as the legit filer, and the IRS will reject the second filing."