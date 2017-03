Shares of Marvell Technology are already up 57% over the past year, and one wall street firm thinks the run is just getting started.



Today Needham upgraded the semiconductor company to a "buy" rating, and assigned a $21 price target -- a 27% upside from where the stock is currently trading.

But with the stock's move higher and its fight for market share in an increasingly competitive industry, is now really the time to buy the stock? The "Halftime Report" traders debated the call.