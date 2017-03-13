Trump to sign executive order aiming to see 'where money is being wasted' in government, Spicer says

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday aiming to find where within federal agencies the U.S. government can trim costs.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said the measure will require a "thorough examination" of executive departments and agencies to find out "where money is being wasted." He did not identify specific agencies that it could affect or give a target of cuts the administration will try to reach.

Spicer said agencies would try to find functions that are "duplicative" or outdated to make the federal government more "efficient."

The order comes amid a broad early push by the Trump administration to identify and cut what it calls burdensome regulations or spending in the federal government. Trump already signed an order last month directing federal agencies to create "regulatory reform" task forces which will evaluate federal rules and recommend whether to keep, repeal or change them.

Trump has argued that his push to trim the federal government will not only help to reduce government spending but also reduce burdens holding back businesses. Critics of his agenda have said he could compromise government functions that protect public health or promote national security.