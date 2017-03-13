    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks struggle for gains; oil prices, rate hike in focus

    Pisani's market open: Uptrend still intact
    Stocks open mixed, struggle for gains   

    U.S. stocks attempted gains Monday as traders anticipated an interest rate hike on Wednesday.

    The energy sector held slight gains as one of the advancers in the S&P 500 in morning trade. Boeing had the greatest negative impact on the Dow Jones industrial average after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight.

    WTI futures for April delivery struggled to recover from earlier losses and were near $48.30 a barrel as of 9:58 a.m., ET.

    The Federal Open Market Committee is set to raise rates at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders generally expect the Fed to hike three times this year, after the central bank raised rates in December for the second time in just about a decade.

    Treasury yields traded higher ahead of the market open Monday. The rate-sensitive 2-year yield was near 1.36 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield held around 2.59 percent.

    "The Fed is fully in focus," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. He's also watching oil prices and any developments ahead of the Dutch general election, scheduled for Wednesday.

    The vote is the first of three key European elections this year, which have highlighted a growing nationalist, anti-EU voice in the euro zone. In the Netherlands, populist party leader Geert Wilders is campaigning for greater control of parliament versus the more moderate Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

    The U.S. dollar index traded a touch higher near 101.4, with the euro around $1.066 and the yen near 114.8 yen.

    U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Friday after a better-than-expected jobs report, but the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 still posted their worst week of the year so far. U.S. crude oil prices plunged below the psychologically key $50 level after a jump in crude inventories.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Overseas, European stocks traded mostly higher. The STOXX Europe 600 traded about 0.3 percent higher.

    The Shanghai composite gained nearly 0.8 percent, while the Hang Seng closed up 1.11 percent. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.15 percent.

    In corporate news, Intel announced it will buy Israeli driverless technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

    In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average added 12 points, or 0.06 percent, to 20,914. 3M and Caterpillar contributed the most to gains, while Boeing had the greatest negative impact.

    The S&P 500 gained 1 point, or 0.06 percent, to 2,373, with energy leading seven sectors higher and health care the greatest laggard.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,867.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, edged up near 12.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Coupa Software

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Volkswagen, DSW, HD Supply

    Two-day Fed meeting begins

    6:00 a.m. NFIB

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Oracle, Guess, Jabil Circuits

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    8:30 a.m. Empire state survey

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    2:00 p.m. FOMC statement, economic projections

    2:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen briefing

    Thursday

    Earnings: Adobe Systems, Dollar General, JA Solar, Vivant Solar

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Building permits

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    10:00 a.m. JOLTS

    Friday

    Earnings: Tiffany

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    9:15 a.m. Capacity utilization

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    *Calendar subject to change.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...