Visa is floating the idea of paying for stuff with your sunglasses

Visa wants to make "keys, phone, sunglasses" your new mantra before leaving the house.

The company unveiled a payment-enabled sunglasses prototype at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on March 13, and simultaneously at the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro surf competitions in Gold Coast, Australia.

"It ties back to our tagline of everywhere you want to be," said Chris Curtain, chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa. "Without it it's hard for us to fulfill our tagline. Our view is we take form factors that you don't expect to be payment-enabled like sunglasses or maybe like a ring and expose to the market that maybe it can be."