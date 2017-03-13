Watch: White House's Spicer speaks as key health-care bill analysis looms

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the player above if you do not see it at that time.]



White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks Monday as the Trump administration is expected to defend its push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is slated to release its analysis of the American Health Care Act, the bill to replace the landmark law also known asObamacare. Resistance to the plan has already sprung up across the ideological spectrum, and a Brookings Institution analysis concluded that the CBO could estimate 15 million people will lose coverage under it.

Spicer and others in the Trump administration started to cast doubts on the accuracy of the CBO report days before its release.

The White House spokesman could also face questions about President Donald Trump's claim earlier this month that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on him ahead of the 2016 election. Trump made the accusation against his predecessor without giving evidence.

Top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department to turn over any information showing that Trump Tower was wiretapped by Monday.

