X-Ray vision tech that can detect cancer could be coming to future smartphones

Six years ago, Raviv Melamed and his co-founders were in the basement of his house testing technology they hoped could bring medical-grade x-ray vision to the masses.

A year later in 2012, the lightbulb moment occurred and Melamed's company Vayyar had a product - a sensor that would allow devices to "see through" barriers such as skin and walls. The first application was the ability to see malignant growth through human tissue to identify early-stage breast cancer.

"When you start to look for things like breast cancer imaging, you realize why 40 percent of women don't go get biannual testing, because it's very uncomfortable. Now think about a woman who doesn't make a lot of money, she has to drive to the clinic and take the day off. She would prefer to take this day off when needed. I was thinking about bringing the device to the woman rather than the woman to the device," Melamed told CNBC by phone in a recent interview.

"You need to make it low cost. When you think about emerging markets, no government will install a system that involves an x-ray machine because it's too expensive. The idea was to create a super low cost device."