3 successful entrepreneurs reveal the moment they felt truly wealthy

Danisha Danielle Wrighster is the owner of a multimillion-dollar commercial real estate business. But she hasn't always been financially successful.

In her early 20's, Wrighster was single mom living on government assistance; the father of her child died of cancer ten weeks after she gave birth. Shortly thereafter, the young mom was laid off.

To her, success means no longer having to hustle to make ends meet.

"Wealth is when my passive income surpassed my expenses. So, if I get out of bed or not, my bills are paid," says Wrighster.