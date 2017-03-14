4 ways to use fear to your advantage, according to successful entrepreneurs

Lemonis worked a few odd jobs in school, including mowing lawns and being a club promoter in college, before he got into the automobile industry and then the RV business. Now he is the chairman and CEO of recreational vehicle dealership Camping World, which he took public in an initial public offering that raised $251 million.

"You don't have to run from fear. Anybody in this room that tells you that they are not scared of anything is just not being honest. I am scared of a lot of things," says Lemonis. "But if we learn how to channel that fear and do something good with it," then fear can be a good thing.

Use fear as a reminder to run your numbers again

"Numbers don't lie," says Fertitta, a self-made billionaire and the star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." "I don't have fear if I have looked at my numbers."

Fertitta's food-and-casino empire is worth about $3 billion today, but he got his start peeling shrimp in the back of his father's restaurant in Galveston, Texas. He employees 60,000 people.

When you are running the financials of a potential deal, look at all the data, including the most dire predictions, says Fertitta. "That's what people don't do. Don't look at your best case scenario, because that is wonderful; everything is great if you look at your best case. Focus on your worst case scenario," he says. "Now I am talking about real worst case. And if you know you can still be in business, then you shouldn't have any fear."