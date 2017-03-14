4 ways to use fear to your advantage, according to successful entrepreneurs

Fear doesn't have to be a signal to your brain to retreat. Instead, fear can provide valuable information about where you are and what path you need to take to go forward.
So say four successful entrepreneurs — Marcus Lemonis, Tilman Fertitta, Danisha Danielle Wrighster and Dhani Jones — who spoke at the SXSW Festivals and Conferences in Austin, Texas, on Saturday about how they use fear to their advantage.
Start to see fear as a as a tool, not a threat
Flip the paradigm, advises Lemonis, a self-made millionaire and the star of CNBC's "The Partner." He points out that fear doesn't have to coded as bad: "Fear could be a great motivator on one end of the spectrum, it could be a great paralyzer on the other end of the spectrum, and wherever you live inside that spectrum is going to determine whether you know how to evolve."