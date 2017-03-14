5 successful CEOs who majored in math

Math nerds of the world, rejoice.

According to the Department of Education, students who study mathematics or science have the highest rates of employment.

In fact, the advantages of a degree in math are significant: According to the National Math and Science Initiative, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) jobs are expected to grow 70 percent faster than overall employment during the next several years, and students that earn math degrees secure some of the highest-paying jobs.

Every March 14th, mathematicians celebrate "Pi Day." The numerical date shares the first three digits of the ratio Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — approximately 3.14.

Mathematicians around the world are celebrating today in their own ways. Microsoft is celebrating Pi Day with a 31.4 percent discount on selected laptops. NASA is marking the mathematically-focused holiday with a "space math challenge."

Here at CNBC, we're honoring five super-successful CEOs who studied mathematics in college:

Steve Ballmer

Former CEO of Microsoft and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer was once a serious math nerd. In 1977, he graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics. He reportedly received a perfect score of 800 in the mathematical section of the SATs.