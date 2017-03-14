Ackman is out of Valeant, what about Chipotle and Herbalife?

The "Fast Money"traders discussed Chipotle and Herbalife after Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackmanannounced on Monday that he was selling his shares of pharmaceutical company Valeant. The activist investor and billionaire hedge hedge fund manager also owns shares of the two companies.

Trader Brian Kelly said he likes Herbalife because billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn recently increased his shares of the nutrition supplement marketing company. He said he expects Icahn to take greater control of the company, pushing Ackman out.



Trader Guy Adami said he expects the price of Chipotle shares to move lower to $360 or $370. The price of restaurant chain's stock closed at $403.10 on Tuesday.



