After-hours buzz: FOGO, TWNK, DSW

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Fogo De Chao soared nearly 7 percent in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported earnings that were above Wall Street expectations. The Brazilian steakhouse and restaurant company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, versus 27 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for Fogo De Chao also beat expectations, coming in at $80.9 million more than the $77.1 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.



Hostess Brands shares bounced 2 percent after the baked good and snack company reported revenue that beat analysts expectations. The company reported revenue of $179 million, beating a consensus estimate of $171 million, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. Earnings per share were a slight miss. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share, a penny short of a 15 cent per share analyst expectation, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.



Shares of DSW were up nearly 1 percent after the company reported earnings above expectations on Tuesday. The shoe retailer reported earnings of 20 cents per share, while 16 cents per share was expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for the company's fourth-quarter missed expectations, coming in at $674.6 million, below the $691.5 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.