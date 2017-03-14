Asian equities were in the red on Wednesday morning, following losses in U.S. stocks as traders awaited a rates decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, as the yen strengthened against the dollar. A stronger yen is generally seen as a negative for Japanese stocks.

Toshiba fell 6.6 percent in early trade, after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put its shares under supervision to see whether it meets the delisting criteria following the conglomerate postponing its official third-quarter earnings.

"Instead of explaining how they would avoid delisting, Toshiba held a presentation focused on longer-term 'Measures to Rebuild Toshiba' and 2019 profit targets," said equity analysts at Jefferies in a Tuesday note.



Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.29 percent, as its gold sub-index went down 1.46 percent.

South Korea's Kospi recovered from earlier losses to trade flat. Prior to market open, official data showed that unemployment rate was at 5 percent in February, its highest since January 2010. The jobless rate was at 3.8 percent in January.



All eyes were on the Fed's monetary policy decision, due Thursday morning Asian time.



"A U.S. rate rise is now baked in the market cake… the focus will shift to board projections," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, in a Wednesday note.



Market expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike stood at 93 percent on the CMC Group FedWatch Tool at 7:15 am HK/SIN time.



McCarthy said that any indications of a further three hikes this year could disrupt equity markets.

