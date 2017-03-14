Scottish Referendum won’t help Brexit negotiations: Baroness Verma

With Article 50 expected to be triggered any day now, starting the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, and Scottish nationalists calling for an independence referendum, now's the time for the country to work together rather than look at ways of separating, the Conservative chairman of a leading parliamentary sub-committee told CNBC.

"I think the Scottish National Party (SNP) have got to recognize that actually we now need to come together as a country – the United Kingdom needs to really work hard for all of the United Kingdom," Baroness Verma, chairman of the EU External Affairs Sub-Committee, told CNBC Tuesday.

On Monday, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed she was going to seek parliamentary approval to call a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence.

In her speech, Sturgeon outlined that Scotland – who voted to stay in the EU – should be given a choice between becoming independent or opting for a "hard Brexit", adding that she expected a referendum to happen sometime between the fall of 2018 to the spring of 2019.

Following Sturgeon's speech, Irish republican political party Sinn Féin and Wales' Plaid Cymru party voiced similar comments on protecting the rights of each country's citizens.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May went on to respond to Sturgeon's speech, saying that the majority of Scottish people didn't want a second independence referendum and that "politics is not a game".