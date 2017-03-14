Bill Gates' main use for technology is surprisingly old-school—and everyone can learn from it

From artificial intelligence and virtual reality to gadgets that simply make life more convenient, technology can do some amazing things.
But tech titan Bill Gates' main use for technology is surprisingly old-school: "One of my favorite ways to use technology is to learn," he tells Axios in a recent interview.
"It's not really cutting-edge anymore, but I still think it's mind-blowing that you can learn about any subject online through education courses and videos. … Some of the work we do at the [Bill & Melinda Gates] Foundation involves advanced science, like coming up with new vaccines or health interventions, so I use technology a lot to watch lectures and learn from experts."