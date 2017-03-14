This small biz owner found financial success thanks to these unusual saving tactics 31 Mins Ago | 02:14

It's taken more than two decades, but Dan Verven finally has it all.

The 54-year-old owns Pro Jersey Sports, a shop in Downers Grove, Illinois, which specializes in — you guessed it — professional sports jerseys.

Chicago-based teams, including the Bulls, Bears and Cubs, are all well-represented, but Windy City residents who hail from elsewhere can still find their home team's gear here. That's how Pro Jersey Sports made its mark back in the days before the internet.

"At the time, there was really nobody local that was carrying other teams," said Verven. "You basically had to have a friend in New York if you needed a Yankees T-shirt. No store in Chicago would have it."

Nowadays, Verven does well enough to sock away cash in his retirement plan, fund 529 college savings plans for his two daughters, ages 11 and 12, and ensure that his family can go away on vacation once in a while.

But the shop has come a long way from its humble start in 1991. Here's how he did it.