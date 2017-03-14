Cramer Remix: My biggest concern about the Fed meeting

Perception and reality are clashing in light of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, and Jim Cramer has found that the two can pull markets in equally drastic directions.

"That's what I'm concerned about here — the perception that rate hikes could do a lot of damage. That's what we need to get through if we want the market to advance further, and by pointing it out I'm simply trying to prepare you for the coming news cycle," the "Mad Money" host said.

And the market's perception of what frequent rate hikes could do has the power to outweigh the reality, Cramer contended.

When rate hike cycles speed up, the risk arises that rates could tighten too quickly, Cramer said. He nodded to the 2000s, during which the Fed raised rates 17 times, which helped bring about the 2008 financial crisis — something that news organizations will talk about if the Fed hikes, he said.