Cramer: The perception vs reality of what's about to happen in the Fed meeting   

Perception and reality are clashing in light of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, and Jim Cramer has found that the two can pull markets in equally drastic directions.

The "Mad Money" host's view of reality right now is based on what he's talked about with executives so far, who say manufacturing and infrastructure-related orders are surging.

"The basic premise of my worldview right now is that the economy is strong enough to handle not just one, but two or perhaps even three rate hikes this year," Cramer said.

But not all of the economy's strength can necessarily be attributed to President Donald Trump's early days, as U.S. Concrete CEO Bill Sandbrook told Cramer on Monday.

"These executives see strength that's unrelated to anything President Trump has proposed. It has zero to do with Washington, in part because nothing's gone through Congress, so, obviously, nothing's really been done by the new administration other than some deregulation," Cramer said.