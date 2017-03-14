Early movers: DIS, GLW, DGX, DSW, MGI, ABT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell on Monday:



Walt Disney – Disney was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Guggenheim, which sees the company's new content offerings and new park attractions offsetting caution regarding its TV networks.

Corning – The glass and fiber optics maker was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs on a valuation basis, although it did increase its price target to $32 from $29 per share. Corning shares have jumped nearly 43 percent over the past 12 months.

Quest Diagnostics – The medical lab operator was added to the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs, which sees low-cost labs to gain market share.

DSW – The shoe retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue was well below forecasts, however, and a comparable-store sales drop of seven percent was larger than the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of a 5.4 percent decline.

MoneyGram – Euronet Worldwide offered to acquire MoneyGram for $15.20 per share in cash, compared to MoneyGram's $12.66 Monday closing price. The electronic payments provider said the proposal is superior to the one MoneyGram already has in place to be acquired by Ant Financial.

Abbott Laboratories – BMO Capital downgraded the drugmaker's stock to "market perform" from "outperform." BMO noted that the stock is up 19 percent year-to-date, trading near its price target, and acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere are already baked into the stock's price.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals - Bill Ackman's Pershing Square sold its stake in Valeant, with the sale price at about $11 per share, according to sources. Ackman told CNBC that he should have sold Valeant earlier, but that it is in a position where it can recover.

Synopsys — Synopsys will be joining the S&P 500, replacing Harman International. The electronic design software maker's stock will join the index prior to the beginning of trading on Thursday. Harman was acquired by Samsung in a deal that was completed on Monday.

SAP – SAP said it had patched vulnerabilities in the latest version of its HANA software. HANA runs the business software maker's latest database, cloud, and other applications.

Charles Schwab – The brokerage firm has launched a new hybrid service that combines human advisors with its automated investment management technology.

Citrix Systems – CItrix is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, according to Reuters. The report said that private-equity firm Thoma Bravo is among those interested in acquiring the maker of networking software.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker has launched a restructuring, which will cut about seven percent of its workforce.

Verizon – Verizon was sued by New York City, which accuses the telecom giant of failing to fulfill its agreement to offer its FIOS service to every home in the city.

Sealed Air – The industrial gas maker is in talks to sell its DIversey Care unit to private-equity firm Bain Capital for up to $4 billion, according to a Reuters report. Diversey makes cleaning and chemical systems.

Ruby Tuesday – Ruby Tuesday is considering a sale or merger, according to a statement issued by the restaurant chain operator. It said it has begun a strategic and financial review, although it added that neither the timing nor the outcome is certain.

FedEx – FedEx was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Wells Fargo, saying its acquisition of Europe's TNT Express gives it strategic growth opportunities.

Canadian Pacific,CSX, Norfolk Southern – The three are rated "outperform" in a new report on the railroad industry at Wells Fargo. The report notes Norfolk Southern's leverage to coal, potential margin upside at Canadian Pacific, and turnaround potential at CSX following the appointment of Hunter Harrison as CEO.