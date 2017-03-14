...but united when it comes to distrusting mainstream politicians

However, despite their economic differences, there's one common factor as they head to the elections: an increasingly stronger dissatisfaction with mainstream politics.

"The similarities have to do with the exhaustion of the traditional political parties…The problem has been building for a long time. Now we are experiencing the pure volatility," Erik Jones, Professor of European Studies at Johns Hopkins University said in an email.

"Voters have little or no loyalty left to parties and politicians have lost much of the faith of the electorate."

Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo institute for economic research told CNBC last week: "We've been spending 10 years now first with the financial crisis and then the euro crisis…That leads people to lose confidence and to lose trust in established political parties and populists can exploit this situation and argue they have a simple solution for this complex issue."

The Italians and the French are more likely to support populist parties

At the same time that voters have become fed up with national politics, anti-European sentiment has also grown.

Since 2006, the number of people having a positive image of the European Union has dropped. In the economically troubled France and Italy, the percentage of the population who has an optimistic view of the EU's future is smaller in comparison with both Germany and the Netherlands.

"People who are dissatisfied with their situation are likely to vote for change," Jones from Johns Hopkins told CNBC.

This means that the risk of seeing populist heads of state is higher for France and Italy, where Marine Le Pen's National Front and Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement are gaining traction respectively, rather than in the Netherlands and Germany, with Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom and Frauke Petry's Alternative for Germany playing a populist ticket.