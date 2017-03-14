European markets seen mostly higher; focus on Theresa May; Dutch election and data

Markets in Europe are seen mostly higher Tuesday as investors digest political events across the continent and look ahead to a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen 1 point lower at 7,368; the French CAC is expected to open 2 points higher at 5,006; and the German DAX is set to begin the session 7 points higher at 12,002.

The main focus is likely to be Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May won the right to trigger negotiations with the EU on Monday evening. However, with Scotland asking for a new independence referendum before the U.K. leaves the EU in 2019, several media reports suggest the prime minister will wait until the end of March to formally begin negotiations.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte told voters they shouldn't succumb to a "domino effect" of populism seen with the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump. Polls to elect a new government open Wednesday.

In corporate news, the insurer Prudential and energy firm RWE will be reporting their latest earnings. Also on Tuesday's calendar is the release of the latest euro zone industrial production figures.