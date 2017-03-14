Fed anticipation and snow storm could put temporary freeze on market action

A powerful late winter storm threatens to dump as much as two feet of snow in the Northeast, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and schools from the Washington, D.C. area to Boston. (NBC News)



President Donald Trump's first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been postponed because of the storm. The White House said Merkel's visit has been rescheduled for Friday. (Reuters)



With the release of the scoring from the Congressional Budget Office, it appears the Trump-backed GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare would break some of his campaign promises. (NBC News)



The CBO estimates the Republican plan would lead to 24 million fewer people having insurance by 2026. And for many older, less affluent Americans insurance premiums would soar, the CBO said. (CNBC & Vox)



House Speaker Paul Ryan highlighted the CBO's estimate for a cut in the federal deficitby $337 billion over the next decade, and argued the GOP plan would increase consumer choice and bring down costs. (CNBC)



Thousands of tech workers at Apple, Facebook and Google plan to walk off the job today to protest Trump's immigration policies, transforming the math geek's celebration of Pi Day 3.14 into a political statement. (Biz Journals)



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly used an alias email address in climate change discussions during his time as Exxon Mobil chairman and chief executive, according to New York's attorney general. (WSJ)

The GOP-controlled House Intelligence Committee has asked the Justice Department to provide any evidence of Trump's wiretapping claimsbefore next Monday's hearing after the DOJ asked for more time. (NBC News)



Trump has reportedly given the CIA new authority to conduct drone attacks against suspected militants, a change from the the Obama administration policy limiting the spy agency's paramilitary role. (WSJ)



North Korea warned the U.S. of "merciless" attacks if an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson, which is joining South Korean forces for exercises, infringes on its sovereignty or dignity. (Reuters)

SAP (SAP) said it's patched vulnerabilities in the latest version of its HANA software. HANA runs the business software maker's latest database, cloud, and other applications. (Reuters)

Verizon (VZ) sought a $925 million discount on its $4.8 billion purchase of the core internet assets Yahoo (YHOO), which disclosed data breaches. But Verizon agreed to a $350 million reduction in the purchase price. (Reuters)



Meanwhile, Verizon is being sued by New York City, which accuses the telecom giant of failing to fulfill its agreement to offer its FIOS service to every home in the city by 2014. (NY Times)

In an update of its policies, Facebook (FB) said data about users cannot be used for surveillance, cracking down on a method police departments allegedly used to track protesters and activists. (WSJ)

Enterprise software maker Okta has filed to go public, hoping to raise $100 million. Okta has raised more than $228 million from some of Silicon Valley's highest-profile venture capitalists, according to Crunchbase. (CNBC)



As financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice, Charles Schwab (SCHW) has launched a new hybrid service that combines human advisors with its automated investment management technology. (Reuters)



Elon Musk's SpaceX has postponed a planned early morning launch of its Falcon 9 rocket due to high winds. The private space company is working toward the next launch window early Thursday morning. (The Verge)



Musk's pledge to fix South Australia's energy crisis within 100 days, or do it for free, has prompted calls from citizens of New Zealand and the Ukrainian prime minister for similar projects in their countries. (CNBC)

